Covid-19: Maharashtra guarded with third wave ahead

With the proverbial Sword of Damocles hanging in the form of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government is taking guarded steps and has decided not to hasten the unlock process.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the district administration and police officials to ensure that Covid-appropriate behavior is followed and the guard is not lowered.

Besides, what has rattled the state is that 21 cases of Delta Plus variant have been reported across the state.

The government has decided not to allow the general public in the suburban local trains of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) till the pandemic is over or Covid-19 cases are fully under control.

At the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Maharashtra legislature, the government curtailed the monsoon session, which would be only for two days on 5-6 July.

On the two days preceding the session, RT-PCR of those needed to enter the Vidhan Bhavan complex would be done.

However, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for curtailing the session and boycotted the BAC meeting.

“We are seeing a new trend... whenever the Vidhan Sabha session nears, there are news of rise in corona cases or similar position is taken by the government… Coronavirus is serious and all precautions are being taken... but it seems that the government wants to hide behind Covid-19 and curtail discussions on the floor of the House,” he said, adding that what is happening is unprecedented in democracy.

Meanwhile, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed 21 cases of Delta Plus variant from the 7,500 samples sent for genome sequencing.

The highest number of cases have been detected in Ratnagiri (9) followed by Jalgaon (7), Mumbai (2) and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts.

The admission comes a few days after the Public Health Department warned that the Delta plus variant could trigger the third wave in the state – and made a presentation to Thackeray.

The CMO has said the number of active patients could reach up to eight lakh, while 10 per cent out of them could be children.

During the second wave, public transportation was one of the causes for surge in cases and hence the government is going slow when it comes to local trains.

“In Mumbai and MMR, locals will not be started (for the general public) till Covid-19 is over,” said Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.