Covid-19: Mumbai Police to colour-code vehicles to manage traffic

As private vehicles are being spotted in Maharashtra despite restrictions announced to curb Covid-19, Mumbai Police will colour-code vehicles that ply on roads of India’s financial capital.

Stickers of red, green and yellow colour will be used to classify vehicles, according to the Mumbai Police. “We have decided to limit the flow of vehicles in the city as it is leading to traffic bottlenecks along toll-nakas and check-nakas making it difficult for emergency vehicles to pass,” Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said in a video message.

The red colour stickers would be used in vehicles of doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, ambulances, vehicles carrying testing kits, medical equipment and supplies and medicines. The green colour stickers are to be used in vehicles carrying consumable items like groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk and so on. The yellow colour stickers would be used in vehicles carrying people in emergency services, people working in civic bodies, post offices, power units, Press and so on.

A six-inch diameter stick will be pasted on the front and rear windscreen of the vehicle.

It can be made on your own or collected from police stations free of cost, he said. He also warned of severe action if these stickers are misused.