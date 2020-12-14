Covid-19: Night curfew on, No parties allowed post 9 pm on Dec 31 in Ahmedabad

Since a night curfew is in place in Ahmedabad in Gujarat to contain the coronavirus outbreak, there will be no parties on December 31 to ring in the new year, a senior police official said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Control Room) Harshad Patel said police will be deployed in uniform as well as plainclothes to nab those moving about in a drunken state or breaking outbreak norms.

"Since night curfew is already in effect in the city, all kinds of celebrations on the night of December 31 are prohibited. If police come across any such activity after 9:00 pm, appropriate action, including registration of FIR, will be taken against violators," Patel told reporters.

He said those celebrating before 9pm need to follow all Covid-19 guidelines, including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

As many as 237 new coronavirus cases emerged in Ahmedabad city in a 24-hour period ending at 5pm on Monday, officials said.

To contain the outbreak, the state government had imposed curfew between 9pm and 6am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot from November 23.