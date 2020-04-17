COVID-19: People entering from Karnataka, says Goa minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday claimed people from Belagavi in neighbouring Karnataka were entering his state due to rise in COVID-19 cases there and asked Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to look into the issue.

As per the lockdown in place for coronavirus outbreak, Goa has sealed off its borders and is only allowing movement of vehicles carrying essential items.

"It has been brought to my notice that in view of the rising cases of #COVID-19 in Belgavi, a lot of people are entering the state via Chorla Ghat into Keri, which can pose a great danger to the citizens," Rane tweeted.

"I have appealed CM @DrPramodPSawant to take stringent action and ensure that this movement into the state is restricted or banned, except for the transport of trade and essential commodities. I am confident that Hon'ble CM @DrPramodPSawant will take necessary action in this regard," he added.

He thanked village authorities for bringing this issue to the notice of authorities.