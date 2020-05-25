COVID-19: Pune count touches 5,694, death toll now 272

COVID-19: Pune count touches 5,694, death toll now 272

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • May 25 2020, 07:17 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 07:27 ist
PTI/File photo

Pune district's COVID-19 tally reached 5,694 on Sunday after 258 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, while the death toll touched 272 as eight people succumbed to the infection, an official said.

Pune city accounted for 186 of the 258 new cases, followed by Pimpri Chinchwad with 46 and cantonment and rural areas with 26, he added.

"Pune city has 4,859 COVID-19 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 345 and rural areas 490," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pune
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Domestic flights set to resume under quarantine shadow

Domestic flights set to resume under quarantine shadow

India among top 10 nations with maximum COVID-19 cases

India among top 10 nations with maximum COVID-19 cases

RBI alone can’t anchor COVID-infected economy

RBI alone can’t anchor COVID-infected economy

Reliance starts trials of JioMart across India

Reliance starts trials of JioMart across India

'Signs of working COVID-19 vaccine possible in autumn'

'Signs of working COVID-19 vaccine possible in autumn'

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

 