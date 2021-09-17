Covid-19: Sero-survey paints a positive picture for Mumbai

In what displays the positive scenario vis-a-vis the Covid-19 pandemic and the importance of inoculation, the sero-prevalence among partially and fully vaccinated citizens is 90.26 per cent, according to the fifth sero-survey conducted in Mumbai.

Sero-prevalence among unvaccinated people is around 79.86 per cent.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation conducted the sero-survey between 12 August-8 September with the help of the Public Health Department, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, ATE Chandra Foundation and IDFC Institute, during which a total of 8,674 samples were collected and tested.

According to the findings released on Friday, the overall sero-prevalence in the city was 86.64 per cent.

The study estimates around 87.02 per cent prevalence in slums and 86.22 per cent in non-slum areas spread across 24 wards.

The sero-prevalence among females was 88.29 per cent, higher than 85.07 reported in males.

The report points out that almost 65 per cent of the study subjects received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Of the samples, 20 per cent were collected from healthcare workers who have reported 87.14 per cent sero-prevalence.

“The overall sero-positivity to the extent of 86 per cent is based on qualitative test results and does not indicate protective levels of IgG,” the BMC stated, pointing out that it is, therefore, necessary to follow Covid-appropriate-behaviour - correct use of mask, frequent washing of hands with soap and water as well as sanitiser and maintaining social distancing.

The BMC stated that since the seroprevalence amongst those who are vaccinated is higher than unvaccinated participants, it is essential to strengthen the vaccination programme.

