Covid-19 vaccine row: Sharad Pawar speaks to Harsh Vardhan

He said that the Centre and Maharashtra are together in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 08 2021, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 17:30 ist
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the firing of salvo, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar spoke to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and said that the Centre and Maharashtra are together in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The octogenarian politician, Pawar, a four-time Maharashtra chief minister and three-term union minister, said that the state is doing everything possible to contain the pandemic.

“The situation in Maharashtra is grim. I appeal to all stakeholders to cooperate by realising the seriousness of the situation. To protect the lives of citizens, some stringent measures are required," he said defending the mini-lockdown measures announced by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"The Centre is also helping. I spoke to Harsh Vardhan (on Wednesday) regarding the situation in Maharashtra," he said, adding that the state was doing what was advised by the Centre.

