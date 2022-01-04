Cruise ship with Covid patients on board reaches Mumbai

Cruise ship with Covid-19 patients on board reaches Mumbai from Goa

RT-PCR testing on the ship will be done by two labs and their reports are expected by 9 am on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 04 2022, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 21:02 ist
Cordelia cruise ship arrives from Goa at International Cruise Terminal, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

The Cordelia cruise ship with 66 Covid-19 patients on board reached Mumbai from Goa on Tuesday evening, BMC officials said. The cruise liner anchored at a passenger terminal in Ballard Pier in South Mumbai at around 6.30 pm and a team of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and police personnel have reached the spot, they said.

The BMC has arranged five ambulances, each of them 17-seater, to ferry coronavirus positive patients to a Covid-19 care centre, the officials said. They also have the option of quarantining themselves at hotels at their own expense, they said.

Also Read | Cordelia Cruise operator claims guests infected with Covid-19 before boarding ship

Earlier, the civic body had said all coronavirus positive people on board the cruise ship will be quarantined in Mumbai, while others will have to undergo RT-PCR tests before disembarking.

Non-coronavirus passengers will be allowed to disembark from the ship only after their test report shows negative result, but they will have to remain in home isolation for a week, the BMC said.

RT-PCR testing on the ship will be done by two labs and their reports are expected by 9 am on Wednesday, it added. As many as 66 of the over 2,000 people on board the cruise ship have tested positive for Covid-19, officials have said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Goa
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 