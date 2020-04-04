Cyber frauds trying to dupe people with fake 'PM-CARES'

Cyber frauds trying to dupe people with fake 'PM-CARES' links

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 04 2020, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 23:02 ist
Representative image/iStock

Fraudsters are using fake links to dupe people in the name of online coronavirus donations to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, also known as PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Cyber police officials said on Saturday.

They said several such links have been traced and disabled.

Officials asked people to use the authentic link which is pmcares@sbi to donate funds to fight the virus outbreak.

Officials said Maharashtra Cyber has registered 78 cases during the lockdown for online misinformation on the coronavirus outbreak.

These include eight in Mumbai, six each in Pune Rural and Satara district, five each in Beed and Nashik Rural, four each in Nagpur,, Nashik city, Thane and Kolhapur, an official said.

In one case in Malegaon in Nashik, an offence was registered and three people arrested for making a Tiktok video with a communal angle to the outbreak.

In Mumbai, two persons were booked for a communal post on Facebook, while in Dongri in the south of the metropolis, some people gathered in violation of lockdown orders after a fake news was circulated through WhatsApp, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
cybercrime
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Frontline medical staff deaths grow in Spain, Italy

Frontline medical staff deaths grow in Spain, Italy

Indonesia covers up to protect orangutans from virus

Indonesia covers up to protect orangutans from virus

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

 