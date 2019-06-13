Cyclone Vayu misses Gujarat coast, danger continues

The cyclonic storm "Vayu" may not make landfall in Saurashtra coastline in Gujarat as it has changed its course towards the sea but the danger is still looming large in the coast towns. Heavy to very heavy rain with strong winds have been lashing the entire coastline falling in Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Gir-Somnath among other districts.

The met department has predicted that cyclone Vayu, which has turned into a "very severe" cyclone, is skirting Gujarat coastline and moving towards the sea.

The met department said in the latest bulletin that "It is very likely to move nearly north-northwestwards along Saurashtra coast affecting Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Kutch districts of Gujarat with wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph likely from afternoon of 13 th June 2019."

Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue department, Pankaj Kumar, who is supervising the operations at state emergency centre, Gandhinagar, tweeted "Government's alertness for #cyclonevayu continues with same intensity. Persons shifted to shelter homes to stay there. People should continue to stay in safe areas. Their preparedness to continue at the same level. No movements in Coastal areas. We continue to be Alert."

Officials said that despite "Vayu" not hitting the Gujarat coastline, the danger still looms due to strong winds upto 135 kmph. Properties and crops are being damaged in the coastal districts. Officials said that at least one fisherman was reported to be dead in the high tide in Porbandar district.

The weather condition across the state is reported to have changed. Apart from coastal towns, rains have been reported in parts of south, north and central Gujarat.

Over 3 lakh people living in the low lines have shifted to safe places by the state government in view of the cyclone threat. Teams of National Disaster Response Force, Army, BSF, Police among others have been deployed for rescue operations and relief works.