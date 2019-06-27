Dabholkar case: Accused admits to shooting him twice

In a 14-page confession, Sharad Kalaskar, an accused in the killing of Narendra Dabholkar in Pune in 2013, explained how he and his colleagues planned and executed the murder of rationalists and activists including Gauri Lankesh, reported NDTV.

The CBI on Tuesday had cited Kalaskar's statement to oppose the bail petition of lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar before Additional Sessions Judge (special judge) R M Pande. The CBI had informed the court that Kalaskar and Sachin Andure were involved in Dabholkar's murder.

Kalaskar had told the Karnataka Police that he shot Dabholkar twice in the head when the latter was on a morning walk on Onkareshwar Bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013. Kalaskar admitted that he shot Dabholkar once from behind and when he fell down, he fired another shot but the bullet got stuck in the gun. After removing the bullet, he shot Dabholkar again above the right eye. Kalaskar also said that his companion Andure also shot Dabholkar.

Arrested in connection with raids at a pistol manufacturing unit at Nallasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district last year, Kalaskar revealed his involvements in the series of murders of activists. Later, Karnataka Police, investigating the murders of M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh murder, took him into custody and conducted a "Forensic Psychological Analysis", that uncovered the details of the plots.

Kalaskar had admitted of getting a crash course in ideology, use of arms and bomb-making from some right-wing members. Another accused arrested in the case Virendra Tawde brainwashed him to commit murder to "finish off some evil men." Tawde instructed Kalaskar to shoot Dabholkar in the head.

Kalaskar informed that police that the plan to kill Gauri Lankesh was formed in Belgaum in August 2016. A month before Lankesh's murder, they finalised the plan in a meeting at the residence of Bharat Kurne in Shashtrinagar.

On Tuesday, the CBI told the court that lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar met Sharad Kalaskar in June 2018, and advised him to destroy the firearms used in the murders of Dabholkar as well as Gauri Lankesh.

The CBI claimed that Punalekar, if given bail, will tamper with evidence.

Punalekar and his assistant Vikram Bhave were arrested last month.

Bhave is accused of conducting reconnaissance along with the two shooters and helping them escape after killing Dabholkar.

