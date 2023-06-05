Dalit man's thumb chopped off amid scuffle over tennis ball in Gujarat, 2 held

A group of seven upper caste men allegedly chopped off the thumb of a Dalit man with a sword in Patan district of northern Gujarat on Sunday following a dispute over a tennis ball belonging to the victim's son.

The FIR registered on Monday named six accused who have been identified as Kuldipsinh Rajput, Siddhrajsinh, Raju alias Rajdip Darbar, Jashvantsinh Rajput, Chakuba Lakshmanji and Mahendrasinh and one unidentified person. They have been charged for rioting, voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons, and sections of atrocity act.. The FIR was registered with Kakoshi police station in Sidhpur taluka.

According to the FIR, the incident occured after a tennis ball of eight-year-old son of victim Kirit Dahyabhai Parmar rolled down to the playground of ID Selia high school where the accused upper caste men were playing cricket. The FIR states that one of the accused, Kuldipsinh, scolded the son of the victim who objected and stopped the accused from doing so.

Later, Kuldipsinh allegedly called the complainant Dhiraj Parmar, who is the brother of the victim, and threatened to teach him a lesson.

After the cricket match, Kuldip and other accused met Dhiraj and started fighting with him but a compromise was reached after other people who were present at the spot intervened. FIR says that Dhiraj and his nephew left the spot but his brother Kirit remained at a nearby tea stall. At around 6:30 PM, Kuldeep and other six accused came back and assaulted him with swords and sticks. They chopped off his left hand's thumb and left him unconscious.

Kirit was rushed to a hospital in Palanpur from where he was shifted to a hospital in Ahmedabad. His condition is said to be stable. Local police said that two of the accused have been arrested.