In a swift operation, the Mumbai police has arrested the nephew of Pakistan-based fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in an extortion case.

The Anti-Extortion Cell of Crime Branch-CID arrested Rizwan Kaskar.

Rizwan is the son of Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar, who is under the arrest of Thane police in an extortion case.

Rizwan was arrested when he was trying to escape India.