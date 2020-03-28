Death toll of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai rises to six as 85-year-old doctor confirmed to have died of virus

The number of deaths of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra rose to six on Saturday as an 85-year-old doctor who died the day before was confirmed to have contracted the virus infection.

The man had been admitted to a private hospital on March 26. He was already suffering from diabetes and had a permanent pacemaker, according to the hospital.

He had no recent travel history, but had come in contact with a close relative who had travelled to the UK, it said.

While a report from a private laboratory had earlier stated that he had coronavirus infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed it on Saturday.