Dharavi girl Maleesha Kharwa selected as beauty brand's face 

In what comes as an achievement, a 14-year-old girl, Maleesha Kharwa, who hails from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai, has become the face of the luxury beauty brand Forest Essentials’ The Yuvati collection.

Though it happened some time back, the videos and photos of the young girl, have over the past couple of days, gone viral on social media platforms.

Last month, the Forest Essentials, run by entrepreneur Mira Kulkarni, released a video on Instagram.

“Her face lit up with pure delight, To see her dreams in front of her insight. Maleesha’s story is a beautiful reminder that dreams really do come true,” the brand said in a social media post.

Maleesha too has a social media account, which is flooded with comments.

"Introducing Yuvati: A selection that embodies the spirit of a young girl who has risen from humble beginnings, with a heart full of dreams and a will to achieve. Inspired by the journey of every young girl who has dared to dream and is on the path to womanhood, the Yuvati Selection is a tribute to their unstoppable spirit and resilience,” Forest Essential said in an Instagram post.

“And because we believe that dreams should never be limited by circumstances, and education is the key to unlocking a world of possibilities & fulfilling dreams, a portion of the proceeds from this selection will go towards Project Paathshala - an initiative committed to breaking down barriers to education and building a brighter future,” it said.

Maleesha, then 10, was ‘discovered’ in 2020 by Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman during the shoot of a music video in Mumbai.