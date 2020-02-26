Don''t bring politics into sports, says Sharad Pawar

Don''t bring politics into sports, says Sharad Pawar

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 26 2020, 02:22am ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2020, 02:22am ist
"Politics should be kept in its place. There is no need to bring politics everywhere. And sports is one such field where there should be no politics involved," Pawar said. Credit: PTI Photo

NCP supremo and former ICC, BCCI and MCA president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said politics should not be brought into sports.

Pawar was speaking at a function where he was felicitated by 'Garware Club House', housed inside Wankhede Stadium, for promoting sports.

"Politics should be kept in its place. There is no need to bring politics everywhere. And sports is one such field where there should be no politics involved," Pawar said.

He spoke on how sports infrastructure was developed at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and at Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

Maharashtra minister Dilip Walse Patil, MCA president Vijay Patil, former MCA chief and senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar were present on the occasion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Sharad Pawar
ICC
BCCI
IPL
NCP
Comments (+)
 