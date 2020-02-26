Don''t bring politics into sports, says Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo and former ICC, BCCI and MCA president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said politics should not be brought into sports.

Pawar was speaking at a function where he was felicitated by 'Garware Club House', housed inside Wankhede Stadium, for promoting sports.

"Politics should be kept in its place. There is no need to bring politics everywhere. And sports is one such field where there should be no politics involved," Pawar said.

He spoke on how sports infrastructure was developed at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and at Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

Maharashtra minister Dilip Walse Patil, MCA president Vijay Patil, former MCA chief and senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar were present on the occasion.