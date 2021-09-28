ED arrests aide of Shiv Sena MP in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested an alleged aide of Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in connection with a money laundering investigation, officials said.
Saeed Khan was placed under arrest under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and will be produced before a local court here for further custody by the agency.
The arrest pertains to a case of money laundering related to alleged financial irregularities in certain trusts linked to Gawali, a Member of Parliament from the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha seat.
The agency had last month conducted searches at multiple premises in Yavatmal, Washim and Mumbai in this case.
The ED case is based on a Maharashtra police FIR against some accused related to a Rs 18 alleged crore fraud and some linked irregularities.
