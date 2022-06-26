Eknath Shinde moves SC against disqualification notice

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 26 2022, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 19:52 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Getty Images

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde has approached the Supreme Court against the disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker against 16 rebel Maharashtra legislators.

Shinde's plea also challenges the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as Shiv Sena's legislative leader in the House replacing him.

Supreme Court will reportedly hear the plea on June 27.

More to follow...

Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra Crisis
Shiv Sena
Supreme Court

