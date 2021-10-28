Elusive NCB witness Kiran Gosavi arrested in Pune in 2018 cheating case

After going underground for over 10 days, NCB’s drugs-on-cruise case’s panch-witness Kiran Gosavi was arrested during a pre-dawn operation by the Pune police.

Gosavi’s selfie with actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan - an accused in the drugs case - went viral on social media platforms.

“Let me make it clear…we have arrested him…he has not surrendered,” Pune Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta told a news conference.

Read | Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB admits Gosavi met Shah Rukh Khan's manager

The Pune Police picked him up from a lodge in the city.

At least one minister or any leader of the opposition from Maharashtra must stand with me. At least they should request the Mumbai police what I am demanding(to release CDR & chats of Prabhakar Sail). Once his reports come out everything will clear: Kiran Gosavi, NCB witness — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Over the last few days, Gosavi was hiding in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Jalgaon, Lucknow, Hyderabad among other places.

Gosavi was using an alias name Sachin Patil during these days and staying at various places, Pune Commissioner Gupta said.

“He is saying many things…let us not go into the details at this stage,” he said.

When pointed out that Gosavi had spoken about surrender, he said: “He has been saying so for the last few days…but did he (surrender)?”.

The Pune Police also said that he has been claiming to be a private detective, into import/export and electronic gadget business, however, all these are subject to cross-checking and verification.

Check out the latest DH videos here: