Elusive NCB witness Kiran Gosavi arrested in Pune in 2018 cheating case

NCB witness Gosavi arrested in Pune for 2018 case

Pune police said that Gosavi had not surrendered and not arrested

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 28 2021, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 11:53 ist
Kiran Gosavi with Aryan Khan after Khan was detained by NCB. Credit: Special arrangement

After going underground for over 10 days, NCB’s drugs-on-cruise case’s panch-witness Kiran Gosavi was arrested during a pre-dawn operation by the Pune police.

Gosavi’s selfie with actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan - an accused in the drugs case - went viral on social media platforms.

“Let me make it clear…we have arrested him…he has not surrendered,” Pune Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta told a news conference.

Read | Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB admits Gosavi met Shah Rukh Khan's manager

The Pune Police picked him up from a lodge in the city.

Over the last few days, Gosavi was hiding in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Jalgaon, Lucknow, Hyderabad among other places.

Gosavi was using an alias name Sachin Patil during these days and staying at various places, Pune Commissioner Gupta said.

“He is saying many things…let us not go into the details at this stage,” he said.

When pointed out that Gosavi had spoken about surrender, he said: “He has been saying so for the last few days…but did he (surrender)?”.

The Pune Police also said that he has been claiming to be a private detective, into import/export and electronic gadget business, however, all these are subject to cross-checking and verification.

