Enact Lokayukta law or step down from power: Hazare tells Maharashtra goverment

Social activist Anna Hazare has warned of agitation for the Lokayukta Act and said the Maharashtra government should resign if it fails to enact the anti-corruption legislation.
Speaking to reporters in Ahmednagar, Hazare said the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis government and the incumbent MVA government had promised to enact the Lokayukta Act but haven't done anything in this regard so far.
"Either enact Lokayukta act or step down from power," Hazare said.
He said committees were formed in 200 tehsils in the state to launch the agitation for the Lokayukta law.
"We will launch the agitation in 35 districts of the state. We had submitted a letter (for the Lokayukta act) but the chief minister is keeping mum. It has been two-and-a-half years now but the Lokayukta law is not enacted. As this government is silent, I see the need to launch the agitation across the state," Hazare added.
