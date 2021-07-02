Environmentalists win battle to save mangroves off NH 348 in Uran near NHAI site

Environmentalists protesting against the killing of close to 5,000 fully grown mangroves off NH-348 in the Uran area have won their prolonged battle as tidal water flow to the sea plants has been resumed.

The site, near Punjab CFS between JNPT and Panvel, which presented a mangrove graveyard, is now flourishing back with mush green mangroves, B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, said

The battle to save the mangrove began in April 2018 with the local fishing community noticing the blocking of tidal water flow by NHAI. “Environmental groups subsequently complained to the High Court-appointed mangrove committee which called for site inspection which was done in December 2018,” Kumar said.

In January 2019, NatConnect, Shree Ekvira Aai Partisthan and Paramparik Machhimar Bachao Kruti Samiti took a joint delegation to then Konkan Divisional Commissioner Jagdish Patil who assured action.

Yet there was no action taken till June and rainwater accumulated, remained stagnant and whatever mangroves remained, rotted.

Finally, the tidal water flow was restored after much ado. “Mangroves begin to sprout on their own,' said Nandakumar Pawar, head of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan.

The mangroves protect the container stations around the area from flooding due to high tides apart from serving the needs of the fishing community. The environmentalists were pleasantly surprised to see the mangroves sprouting again and fishermen trying to restore their fishing nets in the small stream of water. “The fisherman could catch two baskets full of crabs after a long time,” Kumar said.

“The battle is half won as the culprits who were responsible for the killing of the mangroves are yet to be identified and punished. The land is under CIDCO as its environment officer has been promising action,'' Pawar said.

“This is just one site. There are many other wetlands and mangroves which have been affected due to the landfill by either NMSEZ or JNPT impacting our lives,” said Tukaram Koli of the fishermen’s group.

