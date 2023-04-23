Even Pakistan would tell whose Shiv Sena it is, Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday accusing the Election Commission of suffering from a “cataract” for allowing the party’s name and bow-and-arrow symbol to Eknath Shinde’s group.

“Shiv Sena ‘konachi’ (whose Shiv Sena)?….,” Thackeray, the former Chief Minister, who now heads the Shiv Sena (UBT), asked his supporters while addressing a mammoth rally at Pachora in Jalgaon in North Maharashtra.

“If you ask Shiv Sena konachi….even Pakistan would tell but the Election Commission is unable to see as it is suffering from cataract…in fact the Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is seeing it,” he said.

According to him, the party would not be affected by the 40 traitors leaving the saffron party.

“The traitors who were elected by people have left but the people who elected them are with me,” he said and asked people to use their anger through the ballot box and teach the ‘gaddar’ a lesson.

“…your stolen throne will burn,” Thackeray said in a strong message to ‘Minde’, a term that Thackeray uses often against Shinde, the Chief Minister, who with the help of BJP had toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government nearly 10 months ago.

“You come with the photo of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi…come with the stolen name Shiv Sena and stolen ‘dhanushya baan’ (bow and arrow) symbol….let there be polls anytime…I will come as Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray…I will come with ‘mashaal’ (torch)…your stolen throne will burn,” he said.

Thackeray lashed out at the BJP for trying to finish off political opponents. “They want only BJP to remain as a political party and finish off other parties…they are targeting political opponents with central agencies like CBI and ED,” he said and cited the examples of Congress and NCP leaders.

He also said that the BJP has accused him of leaving Hindutva by joining hands with Congress and NCP and forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi. “But tell me a single instance in the last three years where I compromised with Hindutva….I will step down from the dais,” he said.