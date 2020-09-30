Fire at Raymond office in Thane; no casualty

A fire broke out in the Raymond Company's office building in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, an official said.

No casualty was reported so far, Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

The ground-plus-one-storey office building of the Raymond Company is located on Pokhran Road No.1 in the city.

The Thane civic fire services received a call at 5.50 am about the blaze, Kadam said.

As per locals, flames could be seen from a long distance.

The RDMC team, three fire engines, two jumbo water tankers, three other tankers and police rushed to the spot, Kadam said.

The blaze was brought under control after hectic efforts for over an hour, fire officer Rajendra Raut said.

Office fixtures and furniture were destroyed in the fire, he said.

"There was no casualty," Kadam said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet known.