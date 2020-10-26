Fire at scrap dealer's warehouse in Greater Noida, none hurt

A fire broke out at a scrap dealer's warehouse in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday, but nobody was injured in the incident, officials said.

The incident took place around 5 pm in the Dadri area after a short circuit led to a fire in the bushes in an empty plot which eventually reached the warehouse, officials said.

"The warehouse is owned by a man named Mohsin, who is a scrap dealer. A part of the warehouse was gutted in the blaze before it could be doused," a police spokesperson said.

Fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was controlled around 6 pm, the spokesperson said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.