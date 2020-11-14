Fire breaks out at Byculla restaurant in Mumbai

Seven fire engines were rushed to the spot on Maulana Azad road

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Nov 14 2020
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 23:41 ist
A fire broke out at a restaurant in suburban Byculla in central Mumbai on Saturday night, an official said.

No casualty has been reported in the incident, he said.

The fire erupted around 9 pm at the hotel located on Maulana Azad Road. It was extinguished around 10 pm by seven fire engines, the fire brigade official said.

The cause of the blaze cannot be known immediately, he added.

