Fire at commercial building in Mumbai, no casualty

Fire breaks out at commercial building in Mumbai, no casualty

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 15 2020, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 14:32 ist
Firefighters attempt to douse a blaze at Indraprastha shopping centre, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI

A fire broke out in a 10-storey commercial building in South Mumbai early Wednesday morning, a fire brigade official said.

No casualty was reported, he said.

The fire broke out at around 4 am on the first floor of the building located at Maker Chamber-1 in South Mumbai.

"The blaze was reported on the first floor of the building's record room, server room and electric wiring," the official said.

Five fire engines and as many jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused after about three hours, he said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he said.

This is the second major blaze reported in the metropolis in less than a week.

On Saturday, a fire broke out at a shopping mall in suburban Borivali, but there was no casualty, an official earlier said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Fire Accident

What's Brewing

Count every child, & teach her

Count every child, & teach her

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

Study pegs Earth's population 2 bn lower at 8.8 billion

Study pegs Earth's population 2 bn lower at 8.8 billion

 