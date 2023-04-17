Five bookies arrested from Wankhede stadium in Mumbai

Five bookies arrested from Wankhede in Mumbai

The plainclothesmen waited for several hours before they could trap the bookies

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 17 2023, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 22:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a major swoop, the Mumbai Police nabbed five bookies from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where the IPL matches are being played. 

The arrests were made on Sunday night from the Garware Pavilion of the Wankhede Stadium when the Mumbai Indians versus Kolkata Knight Riders match was being played.

The five suspects were identified as - Ajay Harkishan Baweja (40), Vivek Maheshchandra Tiwari (41), Manoj Bhaironlalji Naraniwal (37), Sumitkumar Lalitkumar Dadda (44) and Zakiullah Aman Jiaullah Khan (39).

The operation was conducted by the Chembur Crime Branch Unit VI.

The plainclothesmen waited for several hours before they could trap the bookies.

They confessed to using a mobile betting App and disclosed that they were keeping tabs on each ball being thrown during the match along with other associates elsewhere to make huge profits on placing bets.

The police recovered Rs 10,400, five match tickets, one passport, 3 SIM cards, 2 Debit Cards, a Lucknow-Mumbai flight ticket and nine mobiles, totally valued at Rs 2.20,000.

“Detailed investigations were in progress,” police said.

