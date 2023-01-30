Bad weather causes Shinde, Fadnavis's flight to return

Flight carrying Shinde, Fadnavis returns due to bad weather

Shinde and Fadnavis were headed to Jamner in Jalgaon district to attend a programme

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 30 2023, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 15:57 ist
The flight took off from Mumbai, but had to return due to 'bad weather,' the official said. Credit: PTI Photo

A flight carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis returned to Mumbai on Monday after it encountered bad weather, an official from the CM's office said.

Shinde and Fadnavis were headed to Jamner in Jalgaon district to attend a programme. The flight took off from Mumbai, but had to return due to "bad weather," the official said.

Eknath Shinde
Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra
India News

