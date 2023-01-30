Flight carrying Shinde, Fadnavis returns due to bad weather

A flight carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis returned to Mumbai on Monday after it encountered bad weather, an official from the CM's office said.
Shinde and Fadnavis were headed to Jamner in Jalgaon district to attend a programme. The flight took off from Mumbai, but had to return due to "bad weather," the official said.
