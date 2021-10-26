Ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to appear for Aryan Khan

Former AG Mukul Rohatgi to appear for Aryan Khan in Bombay HC

Rohatgi recently slammed the Narcotics Control Bureau by terming it as 'an Ostrich with head buried in the sand'

IANS
IANS,
  • Oct 26 2021, 09:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 09:56 ist
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

 In a significant development, former Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi is expected to appear for Aryan Khan's bail plea, scheduled to come up before the Bombay High Court, here on Tuesday.

Rohatgi -- who recently slammed the Narcotics Control Bureau by terming it as "an Ostrich with head buried in the sand", will join Khan's existing battery of lawyers in the HC during the day.

Read | Editorial: Aryan case raises questions

Besides Rohatgi, Khan's side comprises senior lawyers like Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde who have fought for him in the Magistrate Court and Special NDPS Court, besides the HC.

Khan and 7 others were detained on October 2 after the NCB raided a rave party aboard a cruise ship, and the following day arrested, with another 12 subsequent arrests made in the sensational case.

The HC will hear the bail pleas of Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, all of whom have so far spent 25 nights away from home.

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
NCB
Drugs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

Why climate migration is likely to rise in India

Why climate migration is likely to rise in India

Statistics are stacking up in favour of Verstappen

Statistics are stacking up in favour of Verstappen

T20: Bowling options limited, India must out-bat oppn

T20: Bowling options limited, India must out-bat oppn

Taliban celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued

Taliban celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued

Blue Origin announces plan for 'business park' in space

Blue Origin announces plan for 'business park' in space

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

 