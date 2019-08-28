Gangapur dam in Nashik 97% full

Gangapur dam across the Godavari river, the main source of water for Nashik city, is filled up to 97 per cent of its total 5630 Million Cubic Feet (MCFT) capacity this monsoon so far.

While Darna dam is 96 per cent full 20 reservoirs in the district have 90 per cent stock thanks to a good amount of rains in their catchment areas, officials said on Wednesday.

However, medium-capacity Manikpunj and Nagasakya dams are still dry.

Officials said the intensity of rains in the north Maharashtra district is reduced significantly in the last fortnight except in Igatpuri taluka, which has recorded 24 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending Wednesday morning.

Some 14 talukas in the district have received scanty rainfall so far, they said while indicating uneven rain pattern.

Nashik district had received heavy rains in the last week of July, triggering floods in many areas and boosting water stock in dams and reservoirs.