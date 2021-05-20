GI-certified Gholvad Chikoo from Maharashtra begins UK journey

In a major boost to exports of Geographical Indication (GI) certified products, a consignment of Dahanu Gholvad Sapota (chikoo) from Palghar district of Maharashtra was on Wednesday shipped to the United Kingdom.

GI certification of Gholvad Sapota is held by Maharashtra Rajya Chikoo Utpadak Sangh and the fruit is known for its sweet and unique taste. It is believed that the unique taste is derived from calcium-rich soil of Gholvad village, located around 140 kms away from downtown Mumbai.

Currently, in the Palghar district, around 5,000 hectares of land is under sapota plantation. Out of 5,000 farmers who grow Sapota, 147 farmers are authorised GI users.

The Dahanu Gholvad Sapota, sourced from the authorised GI users, were sorted and graded from the APEDA assisted and registered packhouse facility at M/s Kay Bee Agro International Private Limited, Tapi, Gujarat and exported by M/s Kay Bee exports.

At present, the demand in the importing countries is mainly from the ethnic population.

In a statement, Dr M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA said that export can increase manifold if the mainstream buyers are also targeted as Sapota can be grown throughout the year unlike other fruits.

APEDA has been thrust on promotion of exports of GI products, which with its uniqueness and intrinsic value have practically no competition from outsiders and offer good potential for export.

Sapota is grown in many states- Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka is known to be the highest grower of the fruit, followed by Maharashtra. It can be used in fruit salads, blended into milk or yogurt, as a smoothie or processed to make a jam out of it.