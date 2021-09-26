Goa BJP chief tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Sep 26 2021, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 22:28 ist
Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade. Credit: Twitter/@ShetSadanand

Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Sunday said he had tested positive for coronavirus. “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself and have sought necessary medical care on doctor's advice, and luckily I am doing fine. Thank you so much for being so supportive,” Tanavade tweeted. 

