Goa BJP chief tests positive for Covid-19

Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Sunday said he had tested positive for coronavirus. “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself and have sought necessary medical care on doctor's advice, and luckily I am doing fine. Thank you so much for being so supportive,” Tanavade tweeted.

I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself & have sought necessary medical care on doctor’s advice, and luckily I am doing fine. Thank you so much for being so supportive. — SADANAND SHET TANAVADE सदानंद शेट तानावडे (@ShetSadanand) September 26, 2021

Check out DH's latest videos