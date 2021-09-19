Goa casinos to start from Sept 20 as Covid-19 positivity rate declines

Goa casinos to open as Covid positivity rate declines

The positivity rate is below 2% and it was decided that the state should start economic activities, especially those related with tourism, the CM said

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Sep 19 2021, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 01:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Goa government on Saturday said casinos will resume operations from Monday on the condition that they adhere to strict Covid-19 protocols, said an official. The decision was taken during a Task Force Committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The positivity rate is below two per cent and it was decided that the state should start economic activities, especially those related with tourism, the CM said. "Casinos will start from Monday with 50 per cent capacity and strict pandemic protocols. Those who are fully vaccinated or those carrying RT-PCR negative certificates will be allowed to enter. The ban on spas, massage parlours, river cruises, EDMs, night clubs will continue," Sawant said.

Pramod Sawant
Casino
Covid-19
Coronavirus

