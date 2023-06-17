Goa: Man held for raping minor girl, circulating her obscene videos

The Goa police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly raping and circulating obscene videos of a minor girl, an official said.
Valpoi police have registered a case against the man under Goa Children's Act, Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act.
Also Read | Girl, 13, raped inside auto near north Delhi's Burari
A senior police official said that the parents of the girl had filed a complaint against the accused earlier this month after which he went underground. The man befriended the minor girl and later raped her and shot her obscene videos, said the complaint.
Police tracked down the accused to Gadag in Karnataka, where he was arrested and brought to Goa, he added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby
'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office
Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...
BTS fans pack Seoul park to mark 10-year anniversary
Power cuts amid heat wave add to J'khand residents' woe
Indian-Americans send welcome messages before PM visit
Challenges of a greying population
Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic
A theory of justice
Remains of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile