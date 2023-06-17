Goa: Man held for raping minor, circulating her videos

Goa: Man held for raping minor girl, circulating her obscene videos

A senior police official said that the parents of the girl had filed a complaint against the accused earlier this month after which he went underground.

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jun 17 2023, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 16:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Goa police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly raping and circulating obscene videos of a minor girl, an official said.

Valpoi police have registered a case against the man under Goa Children's Act, Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act.

Also Read | Girl, 13, raped inside auto near north Delhi's Burari

A senior police official said that the parents of the girl had filed a complaint against the accused earlier this month after which he went underground. The man befriended the minor girl and later raped her and shot her obscene videos, said the complaint.

Police tracked down the accused to Gadag in Karnataka, where he was arrested and brought to Goa, he added.

Goa
India News
Crime
Crimes against women
rape

