Goa sees shortage in beef supply, can 'procure animals from other states', says CM

  • Dec 22 2020, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 15:02 ist
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI Photo

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said live animals can be procured from other states to tide over the shortage of beef in the coastal state.

Goa is witnessing a shortage of beef due to reduced supply from neighbouring Karnataka.

"It all depends upon registered agents...If these agents cannot get beef from a neighbouring state, then they can procure live animals which can be slaughtered at the Goa Meat Complex Limited (GMCL)," the CM told reporters.

The GMCL is a state-run abattoir situated at Usgao village in North Goa, 45 km away from Panaji.

"Live animals are slaughtered at the GMCL. If more animals are brought, they can be slaughtered at the GMCL," he said. 

