Goa: Speeding car kills constable, IRB jawan at police checkpost; driver detained

A constable and an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) jawan died after being hit by a car at a police checkpost in Seraulim village of South Goa, an official said on Sunday.

The accident took place shortly after Saturday midnight, following which the driver of the car was detained, he said.

"Around 12.15 am, when the constable, the IRB jawan and a home guard were on 'nakabandi' duty at Seraulim village in Colva police station jurisdiction, the speeding car hit them," the official said.

The deceased were identified as constable Shailesh Gaonkar of Goa police and Vishwas Deykar of the IRB, police said, adding that the latter died while being shifted to a hospital. The home guard escaped unhurt in the incident, they said.

According to police, the driver of the car has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.