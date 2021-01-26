Governor praises MVA govt for handling Covid-19 crisis

Amid a regular tussle and war-of-words between the Raj Bhavan and the government Maharashtra, governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday praised the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation for the way it handled crisis after crisis including the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are fighting unitedly against Covid-19 virus for more than nine months and even though the number of patients has come down, we need to remain vigilant,” Koshyari said in his Republic Day address. According to him, the government has taken many decisions keeping health at the centre point of planning.

All government machinery worked day and night hand in hand with the health apparatus of the State. That is why while ending the year 2020 we welcomed the New Year with a positive beginning and lots of hope,” he said.

On the future path, he said, “In days to come, we need to exhibit the same courage as we did earlier and remain alert about health by adopting a new lifestyle with self-discipline. Also, we should give utmost priority to maintaining social distance using masks all the while and ensuring hand wash regularly.”He said the state implemented the 'My Family My Responsibility' campaign successfully for creating awareness among citizens.

“We compiled information on the status of health of 12 crore persons by reaching out to 3 crore families during this campaign. For bringing the Covid situation under control, Jumbo Treatment Facility Centres along with 500 private and Government laboratories were set up in record time, so that cost for testing could be brought down to 20 per cent. In addition to this, a task force of doctors was created in every district,” he added.

On the various calamities that the state faced, Koshyari said, "Though we faced calamities like Covid-19, hailstorm, Nisarg cyclone, untimely rains and Bird Flu we are marching ahead in all sectors. During the Covid crisis, the state received a financial blow but my Government took different measures to come out of this situation. We are combating all these calamities with might and determination and I am confident that we will keep the tradition of development of Maharashtra by converting calamity into an opportunity.”