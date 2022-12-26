Gujarat: ATS apprehends ten Pakistani nationals, recovers about 40 kg of heroin, six pistols

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Monday apprehended ten Pakistani nationals and recovered about 40 kg of heroin worth over Rs 200 to Rs 300 crore in a midsea operation with the help of Indian Coast Guard (ICG). For the first time in recent years, the ATS officials are also said to have recovered six pistols from Pak nationals' custody.

In a statement, ICG said that based on specific intelligence from ATS, its team spotted a Pakistani fishing boat "Al Soheli moving suspiciously in INdian waters." "On behind challenged by ICG ship, the Pakistani boat started evasive manoeuvring and didn't stop even on firing of warning shots. The ICG ship in pitch darkness manoeuvred and stopped the boat." The operation was undertaken in the wee hours of Monday.

ATS officials said that there were ten Pakistani nationals along with an Indian fisherman on the boat. During its search, they found 40 kg of heroin and six pistols. "This is the first time that arms have been recovered during such operations," ATS officials said. The fishing boat and the crew members are being brought to Okha post in Kutch from the seat for further investigation.

According to ICG, this was its seventh joint operation with ATS in the past 18 months during which 346 kg of heroin worth nearly Rs 2000 crore was seized. In these operations, 44 Pakistani and seven Iranian nationals were caught.