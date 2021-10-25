Gujarat ATS arrests BSF jawan for spying in Kutch

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan from Gandhidham in Kutch district for allegedly spying for Pakistan in exchange for money.

Police said that the suspected jawan sent confidential information to Pakistan through WhatsApp to a Pakistan-based person identified only as "uncle."

The ATS officials arrested Mohammed Sajjad, a resident of Sarula village, Rajauri district in Jammu & Kashmir. He was posted at Gandhidham in Kutch, a border district. Officials said that the arrest was made following information from "reliable sources" that Sajjad was sending out "highly confidential and sensitive information to the neighbouring enemy country" and was indulged in "anti-national activities in exchange for money."

The inquiry found that Sajjad had procured mobile phones and SIM cards from different documents. Police said that he also had a cell number in the name of a Tripura resident identified as Satyagopal Gosh. Sajjad was posted at Tripura in the BSF. ATS officials in a press note said that he had gone to Pakistan in 2011 by Samjhauta Express train, where he had stayed for 45 days. ATS officials suspect that it was during that journey when he came in touch with Pakistani spy agency officials. Sajjid joined BSF as a constable in 2012.

"We have found that he was sending information related to BSF movements, vital check posts, strength, among other sensitive details. He used to send the information to Pakistan to a person identified as Chacha (uncle). We are questioning him for more details," Imtiaz Sheikh, Superintendent of Police, ATS, told DH.

