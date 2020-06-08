Boiler pipe bursts in Guj firm, 6 suffer burn injuries

Gujarat: Boiler pipe bursts in Surat firm, 6 suffer burn injuries

PTI
PTI, Surat,
  Jun 08 2020
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 15:54 ist
Six workers suffered burn injuries on Monday after a pipe attached to a boiler burst open and released hot water at a fabric dyeing factory in Palsana in Gujarat's Surat, officials said.

The condition of three of them is serious and they have been kept in the ICU, said an official.

"Early Monday morning, we admitted six workers who suffered burn injuries due to a blast in a pipe joined to a boiler. Three of them are serious and have been admitted in the ICU," Mukesh Rana, medical officer of Sanjeevani Hospital said.

Prem Sharma, the manager of Viveklene Industries, where the accident took place, said the workers were sleeping near the pipe and got scalded by hot water when it burst.

