Gujarat: BSF nabs one Pakistani fisherman, seizes four fishing boats

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday apprehended a Pakistani fisherman and seized four fishing boats of the neighbouring country from Harami Nala creek area along the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district.

During patrolling near border pillar number 1160 in Harami Nala area, a BSF team observed the movement of some Pakistani fishermen with four-five boats trying to enter the Indian territory early on Sunday morning by taking advantage of rough sea condition, the BSF said in a statement.

A fisherman, identified as Alla Bachao Siddique (25 years) from Sindh province of Pakistan, was apprehended and four boats were seized. However, other Pakistani intruders managed to escape on spotting the BSF patrol party, it added.

Nothing suspicious was recovered from the boat, the BSF said.

A thorough search operation of the area is being carried out, but nothing suspicious has been recovered so far, it added.