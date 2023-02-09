Gujarat: FIR against Muslim cleric over Somnath temple remarks

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district against a Muslim cleric for allegedly claiming that Mahmud of Ghazni did not destroy the Somnath temple but stopped "immoral things" that were underway there, police said on Thursday.

General manager of the Shree Somnath Trust, Vijaysinh Chavda, had filed a complaint against the president of the All India Imam Association Maulana Sajid Rashidi in this regard, said an official. The temple, located at Prabhas Patan in Gir Somnath district, was repeatedly destroyed by Muslim invaders from the 11th century onwards. It was reconstructed after independence.

In an interview aired by some news channels last month, Rashidi purportedly claimed that Mahmud of Ghazni did not destroy the ancient temple of Somnath. "According to history, he learnt that immoral activities in the name of faith and Hindu gods were being done inside the temple....After confirming the facts, he invaded the temple. He did not destroy the temple. He only put an end to wrongdoings," Rashidi said.

An FIR was registered against Rashidi at Prabhas Patan under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, language, etc.) and 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings).

"We have learnt that he had made such provocative comments in the past too," District Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja told reporters, adding that probe was on.