Gujarat govt approves project for additional Narmada water supply to Kutch district

The river water will be diverted to 38 small and medium irrigation schemes through a proposed 337.98-km pipeline to irrigate around 2.81 lakh acres of land

Ahmedabad,
  • Jan 18 2022, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 15:05 ist
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Gujarat government approved a project worth Rs 4,369 crore for the use of additional one million acre feet of the Narmada river water for the border district of Kutch, it was informed on Tuesday.

The administrative approval to carry out works worth Rs 4,369 crore has been sanctioned keeping in view the present operation of the Kutch branch canal – which is a part of the Narmada main canal, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release.

"Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has sanctioned projects worth Rs 4,369 crore for phase-I works for the use of additional one million acre feet of Narmada water for the border district of Kutch in the state," it said.

The river water will be diverted to 38 small and medium irrigation schemes through a proposed 337.98-km pipeline to irrigate around 2.81 lakh acres of land, covering 77 villages in six talukas of the Kutch district, as per the release.

