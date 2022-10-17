Poll-bound Gujarat announces 2 free LPG cylinders a yr

Gujarat govt to give two free LPG cylinders to Ujjawala beneficiaries

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani told media persons that there are 38 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme

IANS
IANS, Gandhinagar,
  • Oct 17 2022, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 21:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Gujarat government on Monday decided to give free LPG cylinders twice a year to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The decision was announced by Education Minister Jitu Vaghani and Finance Minister Kanu Desai here.

Vaghani told media persons that there are 38 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme and the decision will save Rs 650 crore for poor families. The moment a consumer gets one's cylinder refilled, immediately, the money will be transferred to the account, he said.

Also Read | ATF price cut 4.5%, commercial LPG rates down Rs 25.5

They also announced that the state government has decided to cut VAT duty on piped natural gas (PNG), and compressed natural gas (CNG) by 10 per cent. There are 24.21 lakh PNG consumers in the state and 855 CNG stations.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

pmuy
LPG cylinder
India News
Jitu Vaghani
PNG
CNG
Gujarat

What's Brewing

Mohammed Shami shares tricks of trade with Afridi

Mohammed Shami shares tricks of trade with Afridi

Why Pitbulls and Rottweilers are considered dangerous

Why Pitbulls and Rottweilers are considered dangerous

How's Brexit going?': British politics faces mockery

How's Brexit going?': British politics faces mockery

World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

 