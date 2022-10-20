Gujarat model of development being emulated by every state: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the Gujarat model of development and governance is being emulated by every state of the country.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said India has emerged as a bright economic spot under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite the recessionary trends in the world economy.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, addressed a series of public meetings at Khambhat, Daheda, Vataman Chowkdi, Simej and Dholka during the ongoing Gujarat Gaurav Yatra being organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of state assembly elections due this year.

"Today, we not only celebrate the 'Gaurav of Gujarat', which was transformed by PM Modi in all spheres of life and became a model state for India, but also the celebration of pride of India during the Amrit Kaal for its onward journey to become one of the top powers of the world by 2047, when it celebrates 100 years of Independence," he said.

Singh pointed out that in September, 2017, Sardar Sarovar Dam — one of the biggest in the country, was dedicated to the nation by PM Modi, more than 71 years after it was conceived by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1946.

He said this feat was achieved despite several opposition and roadblocks by "urban Naxals" and environmentalists.

The minister said a multi-purpose project with irrigation, power and drinking water benefits, the dam is serving the people of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The Gaurav Yatra was launched by BJP president J P Nadda last week from the temple town of Bahucharaji in Mehsana district of Gujarat. It will conclude at Mandvi in Kutch on October 20.

Singh said the Gaurav Yatra will have a special focus on connecting with tribal voters across the state as one of the routes is supposed to cover the tribal areas from Unai in Navsari district of south Gujarat to Ambaji in Banaskantha district of north Gujarat.

This year, besides the Gaurav Yatra, an LED rath is already being rolled out to showcase the BJP government's schemes and raise awareness about them.

The rath will cover all the 182 assembly constituencies in the state, just like the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra.