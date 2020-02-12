Gujarat: School trustee held for raping 15-year-old student

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the trustee of a residential school in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The police on Wednesday arrested Batukbhai Bhatti after the Class 10 student's mother lodged an FIR at Chotila police station, accusing him of raping her daughter, an official said.

"The minor girl's parents informed the police that a trustee of the residential school in Chotila had sexually assaulted and raped their daughter, following which the accused was arrested," superintendent of police Mahendra Bagadia said.

Bhatti has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Acts, as the victim belongs to the Dalit community, he said.

According to the police, agitated parents and relatives of the victim gathered outside the school and pelted stones, damaging the school bus and building.

A police team rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.