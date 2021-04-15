Not yet thought of cancelling Goa board exams: Sawant

Have not thought of cancelling Goa board exams yet: CM Pramod Sawant

The final exams of Classes 10 and 12 of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education are scheduled to be held from April 24

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Apr 15 2021, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 09:59 ist
Pramod Sawant, CM of Goa Credit: Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant

The Goa government has not yet thought of cancelling the state board exams of Classes 10 and 12 in the wake of the Covid-19 surge, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

The final exams of Classes 10 and 12 of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education are scheduled to be held from April 24.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Sawant said, “Right now, we have not thought of cancelling any board exams. We will ensure that all measures (related to Covid-19 prevention) are taken when the students appear for their exams."

The Goa education department has already allowed examinations of other classes to be held online after the fresh outbreak of Covid-19 in the state, he said. Sawant noted that the board exams were held successfully in the state last year amid the pandemic by following all the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Only 11 students were allowed to sit in one examination hall last year to maintain proper social distancing, he said. The CBSE on Wednesday cancelled its exams for Class 10 and deferred those for Class 12. 

Read: CBSE Class 12 exams postponed; Class 10 exams cancelled amid second wave of Covid-19

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra have also postponed their state board exams for these classes due to an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.

States like West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have said they are monitoring the situation and are yet to decide whether to go ahead with the board exams. Karnataka has said it will conduct the exams as scheduled.

On Wednesday, Goa recorded 473 fresh cases of Covid-19 and four more casualties due to the disease. With this, the tally of infections in the state has reached 63,815, while the toll has mounted to 857, as per official data.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pramod Sawant
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Goa

Related videos

What's Brewing

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale

Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

Need for gender balance in justice system

Need for gender balance in justice system

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

NASA makes music with outer space data

NASA makes music with outer space data

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

 