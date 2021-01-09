'Heart-wrenching tragedy': PM Modi on Bhandara hospital fire

'Heart-wrenching tragedy': PM on Bhandara hospital fire

The infants were aged between a month and three months

PTI,
  • Jan 09 2021, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 11:51 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at a tragic fire incident in a Maharashtra hospital in which 10 newborn babies died.

"Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible," Modi tweeted.

Ten newborn babies died after fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra in the early hours on Saturday, doctors said.

Read | 10 children killed in fire at hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandara

The infants were aged between a month and three months.

