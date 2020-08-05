Heavy rainfall continues in Mumbai & Konkan region

Heavy water-logging and the traffic congestion was reported in downtown Mumbai as heavy rains continued to lash India’s financial capital and the coastal Konkan region on Wednesday.

The weathermen have sounded alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall for Mumbai and neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad for Thursday. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation.

In Mumbai, the road and suburban rail services continued to be badly disrupted for the second consecutive day, with the city and suburbs recording over 100 to 150 mm rainfall. In a rare event, many parts of south Mumbai like Churchgate, Marine Lines, Marine Drive, Kalbadevi, Dongri, Byculla, Mazagaon witnessed waterlogging – which otherwise does not see flooding.

The chronic spots of Parel, Dadar, Chembur, Andheri, Jogeshwari and surroundings witnessed heavy waterlogging throwing the central business districts of the area out of gear. Central Railway suburban train services which functioned normally were suspended between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kurla on the mainline and CSMT-Vashi on the Harbour Line after a torrential downpour, CR spokesperson Shivaji Sutar.

Western Railway services between Churchgate-Mumbai Central, suburban trains were suspended for few hours and all trains were being reversed from Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra and Andheri.

In the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), more than 100 trees were uprooted or big branches broke off. In some areas, water rushed into ground-floor homes, shops or offices in south Mumbai as rains continued all day.

Major traffic snarls were witnessed in south Mumbai with tree crashes on some roads in Churchgate, Marine Lines, Charni Road, Fort, Worli, and the vehicular movements were hit on the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Sion-Panvel Road, Ghodbunder Road, Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

With thousands of commuters getting stranded, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) this evening said it had made arrangements for them at the nearest civic schools outside major railway stations.