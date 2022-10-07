The fight of the Congress is with the RSS-BJP and its ideology, said Mallikarjun Kharge has he sought “votes and cooperation” for the Congress presidential elections.

“I believe in consultative and collective leadership,” Kharge said at a meeting hosted by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee in Mumbai.

MPCC president Nana Patole, three former chief ministers - Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde - were among those who were present in the meeting.

“I have become a candidate as you all requested me to become the candidate after Rahul Gandhi declined,” Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

Kharge enjoys good relations with leaders of Maharashtra as he had served as AICC in-charge of Maharashtra for several years and also had been an observer at several crucial times.

“Our fight is against the RSS-BJP, its policies and its ideology,” said Kharge.